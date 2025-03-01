Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PGNY. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (down from $26.00) on shares of Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Progyny from $30.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Progyny from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Progyny from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progyny has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.82.

Get Progyny alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Progyny

Progyny Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Progyny

Progyny stock opened at $22.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 38.85, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.34. Progyny has a 52 week low of $13.39 and a 52 week high of $38.98.

In related news, CEO Peter Anevski acquired 209,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.48 per share, with a total value of $3,033,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 441,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,392,384.24. This trade represents a 90.32 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger acquired 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.68 per share, for a total transaction of $2,202,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 228,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,350,988.92. This represents a 191.65 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Progyny by 1,355.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Progyny by 341.4% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Progyny by 108.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Caitlin John LLC raised its stake in shares of Progyny by 2,974.8% in the fourth quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in shares of Progyny in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

About Progyny

(Get Free Report)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.