Proficio Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 92,543 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $35,389,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of Lululemon Athletica at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,111 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 178.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,223 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 127.5% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,960 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Finally, Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Insider Transactions at Lululemon Athletica

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 24,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total transaction of $10,085,779.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,429 shares in the company, valued at $5,040,456.66. This represents a 66.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 2,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.11, for a total transaction of $782,736.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,198 shares in the company, valued at $2,399,307.78. The trade was a 24.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $365.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $386.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $329.03. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $226.01 and a 12-month high of $480.94.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LULU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $430.00 price objective (up from $400.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $428.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $399.14.

Get Our Latest Report on Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.