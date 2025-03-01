Proficio Capital Partners LLC Increases Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 1,986.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,114,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,060,918 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.59% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $23,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BSCP. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 3,020.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 853,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,627,000 after purchasing an additional 826,259 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 42.2% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,775,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,654,000 after buying an additional 526,790 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 9,215.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 386,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,972,000 after buying an additional 381,889 shares during the period. Milestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,444,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 154.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 474,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,793,000 after buying an additional 288,126 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCP opened at $20.68 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.37 and a 52-week high of $20.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.65.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0699 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.