Proficio Capital Partners LLC Has $23.73 Million Stock Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 8,471.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 293,785 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.21% of Service Co. International worth $23,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Service Co. International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,167,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 18,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 5,024 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 525,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,459,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,487,000 after purchasing an additional 118,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Service Co. International from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Service Co. International from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Service Co. International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.50.

Service Co. International Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE SCI opened at $81.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.87. Service Co. International has a one year low of $67.19 and a one year high of $89.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 12.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.06%.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

