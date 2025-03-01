Proficio Capital Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 14,601.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 341,377 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 339,055 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $28,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 3.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,226,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,001,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,568 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.6% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 37,631,860 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,902,800,000 after purchasing an additional 206,499 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 3.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,723,545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,451,987,000 after acquiring an additional 892,607 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 21.7% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 11,326,224 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,174,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Micron Technology by 30.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,564,198 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,109,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MU opened at $93.63 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.54 and a fifty-two week high of $157.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.87. The company has a market cap of $104.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.19. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.95) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.26%.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $416,676.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 181,223 shares in the company, valued at $15,442,011.83. The trade was a 2.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $180.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.96.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

