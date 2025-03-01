Proficio Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FELG)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FELG – Free Report) by 3,617.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,230,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,197,428 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 1.52% of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF worth $43,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $34.54 on Friday. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.75 and a fifty-two week high of $36.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.40.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (FELG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in large-cap growth stocks belonging to a broad US equity growth index. The fund aims for capital growth FELG was launched on Apr 19, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.