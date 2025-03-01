Proficio Capital Partners LLC Acquires 685,828 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 10,684.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 692,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 685,828 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $48,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of WFC stock opened at $78.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $260.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.87 and its 200 day moving average is $67.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $50.15 and a 52-week high of $81.50.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.58 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 29.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on WFC. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.39.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

