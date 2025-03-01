Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Reduces Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 664,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,637 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up about 6.4% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. owned 0.13% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $38,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,703,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,332,306,000 after buying an additional 313,398 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,071,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,764 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,471,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,375,000 after acquiring an additional 74,175 shares during the last quarter. Nepc LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 6,368,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,768,000 after purchasing an additional 52,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,554,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703,123 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ VGIT opened at $59.25 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.03 and a 12 month high of $60.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.96.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1912 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

