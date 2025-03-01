Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 55.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $99.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.73. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $94.85 and a 52-week high of $102.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.24 and a beta of 0.20.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.