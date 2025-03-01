Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 238.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,198,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,124,000 after buying an additional 3,664,098 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 531.3% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,981,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,900,000 after buying an additional 3,350,435 shares during the period. PL Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 1,730.0% during the fourth quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,792,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640,032 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 5,113.5% during the fourth quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 788,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,427,000 after acquiring an additional 773,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 21.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,057,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,355,000 after acquiring an additional 541,869 shares during the last quarter. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on NLY. Barclays began coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.44.

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

NYSE:NLY opened at $21.97 on Friday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.67 and a 12-month high of $22.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.86.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 20.70%. Research analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 163.52%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

