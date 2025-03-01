Private Trust Co. NA Sells 1,324 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Private Trust Co. NA lessened its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,324 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $49.14 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $45.06 and a 1 year high of $51.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.90.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.