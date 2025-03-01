Private Trust Co. NA Lowers Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Private Trust Co. NA cut its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 989 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 9,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares during the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 565,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,757,000 after acquiring an additional 95,985 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,084,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Mondelez International by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 57,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after buying an additional 13,599 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MDLZ. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Argus lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.74.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $64.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.95 and a 52-week high of $76.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.74.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 12.68%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 11th that permits the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 54.97%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

