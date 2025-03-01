Private Trust Co. NA Has $957,000 Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA owned 0.07% of JPMorgan Municipal ETF worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 9,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $267,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 95.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 15,146 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JMUB opened at $50.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.27 and a 200-day moving average of $50.63.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.1299 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

