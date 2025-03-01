Private Trust Co. NA Has $1.12 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 974 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.1% during the third quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,274,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VB stock opened at $237.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $235.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $245.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.18. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $209.81 and a one year high of $263.35.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

