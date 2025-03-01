Private Trust Co. NA Grows Stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN)

Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 186,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,045 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 114.2% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 662.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 6,620 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PFN opened at $7.58 on Friday. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 52-week low of $6.96 and a 52-week high of $7.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.49.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Announces Dividend

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a $0.0718 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.37%.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

