Private Trust Co. NA Cuts Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Private Trust Co. NA cut its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in CSX were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in CSX by 180.7% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 72,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 46,473 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $1,084,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of CSX by 0.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,374,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,521,000 after acquiring an additional 24,430 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of CSX by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 612,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,751,000 after acquiring an additional 8,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CSX by 3.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,348,543 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,095,000 after acquiring an additional 77,488 shares during the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price (down from $38.00) on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.16.

CSX Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $32.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.60 and a 200-day moving average of $33.70. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $31.43 and a 52 week high of $38.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). CSX had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 28.15%. Analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 29.05%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

