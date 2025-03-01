Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFTP) Trading 1.1% Higher – What’s Next?

Shares of Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFTP – Get Free Report) traded up 1.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.68 and last traded at $15.89. 5,554 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 3,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.72.

Presidio Property Trust Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.76.

Presidio Property Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.1953 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 15.88%.

About Presidio Property Trust

Presidio is an internally managed, diversified REIT with holdings in model home properties which are triple-net leased to homebuilders, office, industrial, and retail properties. Presidio's model homes are leased to homebuilders located in Arizona, Illinois, Texas, Wisconsin, and Florida. Our office, industrial and retail properties are located primarily in Colorado, with properties also located in Maryland, North Dakota, Texas, and Southern California.

