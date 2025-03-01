Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM) Stock Price Up 27.8% – Here’s What Happened

Premier African Minerals Limited (LON:PREM – Get Free Report) shares were up 27.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00). Approximately 502,425,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 129% from the average daily volume of 219,004,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).

Premier African Minerals Stock Down 13.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £10.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.03 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

About Premier African Minerals

Premier African Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, evaluation, development, and investment of natural resource properties on the African continent. It explores for tungsten, lithium, tantalum, fluorspar, potash, and gold deposits. The company holds interests in RHA Tungsten mine, Katete REE project, zulu project, and Tinde projects in Zimbabwe, as well as properties in Mozambique.

