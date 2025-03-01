Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 69.5% from the January 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Prada Price Performance

OTCMKTS:PRDSY traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $16.86. The company had a trading volume of 8,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,469. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.07. Prada has a 52 week low of $12.56 and a 52 week high of $18.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Bank of America upgraded shares of Prada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Prada Company Profile

Prada S.p.A. designs, produces, and distributes leather goods, footwear, and ready to wear products worldwide. The company offers its products under the Prada, Miu Miu, Church’s, and Car Shoe brands. It operates in food sector under the Marchesi 1824 brand, as well as sailing races business under Luna Rossa brand name; eyewear and fragrances sector under licensing agreements; and engages in the real estate business.

Featured Stories

