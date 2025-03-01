Poplar Forest Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC decreased its position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 452,410 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 123,361 shares during the period. Sensata Technologies accounts for approximately 2.3% of Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Poplar Forest Capital LLC owned 0.30% of Sensata Technologies worth $12,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 738.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 931 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,714 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,523 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.08.

Sensata Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ST stock opened at $28.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 52 week low of $24.91 and a 52 week high of $43.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.07.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.76. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 17.54%. On average, research analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

