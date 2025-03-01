Poplar Forest Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the period. Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lansing Street Advisors boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 21,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Peak Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 101,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,115,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 38,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RPV opened at $93.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.80. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.26 and a fifty-two week high of $97.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

