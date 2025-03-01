PodcastOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:PODC) Director Buys 7,700 Shares

PodcastOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:PODC – Get Free Report) Director D Jonathan Merriman purchased 7,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.80 per share, for a total transaction of $13,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 186,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,562.20. This represents a 4.29 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

D Jonathan Merriman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PodcastOne alerts:

On Wednesday, February 26th, D Jonathan Merriman bought 7,700 shares of PodcastOne stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.80 per share, with a total value of $13,860.00.

On Monday, February 24th, D Jonathan Merriman purchased 4,700 shares of PodcastOne stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $9,400.00.

On Thursday, February 20th, D Jonathan Merriman acquired 5,500 shares of PodcastOne stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.10 per share, for a total transaction of $11,550.00.

PodcastOne Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of PODC opened at $1.71 on Friday. PodcastOne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $2.85. The firm has a market cap of $42.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.13 and a beta of -0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.20 and a 200-day moving average of $1.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PodcastOne ( NASDAQ:PODC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. PodcastOne had a negative net margin of 11.40% and a negative return on equity of 36.83%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PodcastOne, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fleming James B JR acquired a new stake in PodcastOne during the fourth quarter worth about $189,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PodcastOne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PodcastOne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PodcastOne by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 14,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in PodcastOne during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 2.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PodcastOne

(Get Free Report)

PodcastOne, Inc operates as a podcast platform and publisher. The company offers its content to audiences through podcasting distribution platforms, including its website, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, and others. It also produces vodcasts, branded podcasts, merchandise, and live events. In addition, the company builds, owns, and operates LaunchPadOne, a self-publishing podcast platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PodcastOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PodcastOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.