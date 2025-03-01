PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Shares Down 2.5% – What’s Next?

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.50 and last traded at $1.55. Approximately 655,084 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 793,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.59.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PLBY shares. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of PLBY Group in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital upgraded shares of PLBY Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 2.28.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sfmg LLC lifted its position in shares of PLBY Group by 21.7% during the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 89,000 shares in the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in PLBY Group in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in PLBY Group in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in PLBY Group in the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in PLBY Group in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. 32.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company in the United States, Australia, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. The company offers sexual wellness products, such as lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimacy products, and other adult products; style and apparel products for men and women; digital entertainment and lifestyle products; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

