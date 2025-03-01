PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Shares Down 2.5% – What’s Next?

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBYGet Free Report) shares were down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.50 and last traded at $1.55. Approximately 655,084 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 793,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PLBY shares. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of PLBY Group in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital upgraded shares of PLBY Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PLBY

PLBY Group Trading Down 2.5 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 2.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sfmg LLC lifted its position in shares of PLBY Group by 21.7% during the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 89,000 shares in the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in PLBY Group in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in PLBY Group in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in PLBY Group in the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in PLBY Group in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. 32.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PLBY Group

(Get Free Report)

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company in the United States, Australia, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. The company offers sexual wellness products, such as lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimacy products, and other adult products; style and apparel products for men and women; digital entertainment and lifestyle products; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

Further Reading

