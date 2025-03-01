Platinum Asia Investments Limited (ASX:PAI) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01

Platinum Asia Investments Limited (ASX:PAI – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 28th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share on Thursday, March 20th. This represents a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th.

Platinum Asia Investments Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $384.89 million, a P/E ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 0.44.

Platinum Asia Investments Company Profile

Platinum Asia Investments Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Platinum Asset Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Asia ex Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.

