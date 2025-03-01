Platinum Asia Investments Limited (ASX:PAI) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01

Platinum Asia Investments Limited (ASX:PAI – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 28th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share on Thursday, March 20th. This represents a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th.
Platinum Asia Investments Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $384.89 million, a P/E ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 0.44.
Platinum Asia Investments Company Profile
