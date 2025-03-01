Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (TSE:PZA)

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSE:PZA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 28th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0775 per share on Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Trading Up 0.5 %

TSE:PZA opened at C$13.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.72, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 3.03. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a fifty-two week low of C$12.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$13.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.09. The stock has a market cap of C$326.93 million, a PE ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.91.

About Pizza Pizza Royalty

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

