Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (TSE:PZA)

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSE:PZA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 28th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0775 per share on Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.
Pizza Pizza Royalty Trading Up 0.5 %
TSE:PZA opened at C$13.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.72, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 3.03. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a fifty-two week low of C$12.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$13.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.09. The stock has a market cap of C$326.93 million, a PE ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.91.
About Pizza Pizza Royalty
