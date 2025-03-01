Pinnacle Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:PPBN) Short Interest Update

Pinnacle Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:PPBN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Pinnacle Bankshares Stock Performance
PPBN traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $31.85. The company had a trading volume of 485 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,799. The stock has a market cap of $70.61 million, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.45. Pinnacle Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $26.25 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.88 and its 200 day moving average is $30.40.
Pinnacle Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PPBN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.96 million during the quarter. Pinnacle Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 16.50%.
About Pinnacle Bankshares
Pinnacle Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts checking accounts, savings and time deposits, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.
