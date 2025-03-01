Pinnacle Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:PPBN) Short Interest Update

Pinnacle Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:PPBN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Pinnacle Bankshares Stock Performance

PPBN traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $31.85. The company had a trading volume of 485 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,799. The stock has a market cap of $70.61 million, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.45. Pinnacle Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $26.25 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.88 and its 200 day moving average is $30.40.

Pinnacle Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PPBN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.96 million during the quarter. Pinnacle Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 16.50%.

Pinnacle Bankshares Dividend Announcement

About Pinnacle Bankshares

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. Pinnacle Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

Pinnacle Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts checking accounts, savings and time deposits, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

