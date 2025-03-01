Philip G. Brace Buys 10,000 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Stock

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) CEO Philip G. Brace bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.13 per share, for a total transaction of $661,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,300. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $66.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.01 and a 52 week high of $120.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.26). Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 12.60%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.89%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SWKS. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skyworks Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,578 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. now owns 12,731 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.4% during the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 4,324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Stories

