Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 79.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,148,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,938,209 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $295,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 102.8% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 38,015 shares during the period. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Joseph Group Capital Management increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 168.3% in the 3rd quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 1,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $26.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $149.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.48 and a twelve month high of $31.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.34.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $17.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 121.99%.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 19,457 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.65 per share, with a total value of $499,072.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,684.55. The trade was a 235.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.92.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

