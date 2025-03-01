Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $16.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.48 million. Personalis had a negative net margin of 104.52% and a negative return on equity of 66.07%. Personalis updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

Personalis Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of PSNL stock opened at $4.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.48 million, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.04. Personalis has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $7.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Personalis in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Personalis from $7.25 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Personalis from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Personalis Company Profile

Personalis, Inc develops and markets advanced cancer genomic tests and analytics primarily in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its tests and analytics are used by pharmaceutical companies for translational research, biomarker discovery, and development of personalized cancer therapies, as well as advanced tests are used by physicians to detect cancer recurrence, monitor cancer evolution, and uncover insights for therapy selection.

