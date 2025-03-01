Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.90-3.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.01. The company issued revenue guidance of +1-3% yr/yr to $4.42-4.51 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.62 billion. Perrigo also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.900-3.100 EPS.
Perrigo Trading Up 20.1 %
Shares of PRGO stock opened at $28.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.20. Perrigo has a 12-month low of $23.14 and a 12-month high of $33.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.76 and a beta of 0.54.
Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. Equities analysts anticipate that Perrigo will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Perrigo Increases Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently commented on PRGO. StockNews.com downgraded Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Argus downgraded Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Perrigo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Perrigo
Insider Activity at Perrigo
In other Perrigo news, Director Jeffrey B. Kindler sold 17,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $497,495.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,912.43. This represents a 76.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Perrigo
Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Perrigo
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Anheuser-Busch Stock Rallies—Is the King of Beers Back?
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/24 – 02/28
Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.