Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.90-3.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.01. The company issued revenue guidance of +1-3% yr/yr to $4.42-4.51 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.62 billion. Perrigo also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.900-3.100 EPS.

Perrigo Trading Up 20.1 %

Shares of PRGO stock opened at $28.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.20. Perrigo has a 12-month low of $23.14 and a 12-month high of $33.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.76 and a beta of 0.54.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. Equities analysts anticipate that Perrigo will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perrigo Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. This is an increase from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Perrigo’s payout ratio is currently -92.80%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PRGO. StockNews.com downgraded Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Argus downgraded Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Perrigo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Insider Activity at Perrigo

In other Perrigo news, Director Jeffrey B. Kindler sold 17,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $497,495.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,912.43. This represents a 76.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

Featured Articles

