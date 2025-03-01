Per Jonas Jademyr Sells 401 Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Stock

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) EVP Per Jonas Jademyr sold 401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.85, for a total value of $39,638.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,712.25. The trade was a 36.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Autoliv Trading Up 0.8 %

ALV stock opened at $97.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.62. Autoliv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.51 and a fifty-two week high of $129.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.21. Autoliv had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 6.21%. Analysts expect that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is 34.70%.

A number of analysts have commented on ALV shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Autoliv from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Autoliv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Daiwa America upgraded Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Autoliv from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autoliv

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Autoliv by 139.5% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 273 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in shares of Autoliv by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. 69.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

