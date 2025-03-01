Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.75, but opened at $12.55. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust shares last traded at $12.29, with a volume of 605,253 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a $14.00 price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Compass Point upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.14.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -42.58, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -13.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 90.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 746,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,193,000 after acquiring an additional 354,116 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP raised its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 54,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 26,487 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $1,363,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 47.4% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 223,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 71,920 shares during the period. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the third quarter worth $884,000.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

