Paysign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) CEO Sells $273,000.00 in Stock

Paysign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Free Report) CEO Mark Newcomer sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.73, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,936,886 shares in the company, valued at $24,397,698.78. The trade was a 1.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mark Newcomer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 23rd, Mark Newcomer sold 12,000 shares of Paysign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.85, for a total transaction of $34,200.00.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Mark Newcomer sold 61,000 shares of Paysign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.89, for a total transaction of $176,290.00.

On Monday, December 9th, Mark Newcomer sold 41,000 shares of Paysign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total transaction of $135,710.00.

Paysign Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PAYS opened at $2.65 on Friday. Paysign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.46 and a 52 week high of $5.59. The company has a market capitalization of $141.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.87 and a 200-day moving average of $3.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PAYS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Paysign in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Paysign in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paysign

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Paysign by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 148,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 73,326 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Paysign by 901.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 121,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 109,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Paysign by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 181,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 90,346 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its holdings in Paysign by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 28,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 10,268 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Paysign by 123.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 325,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 179,814 shares during the period. 25.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paysign Company Profile

Paysign, Inc provides prepaid card programs, comprehensive patient affordability offerings, digital banking services, and integrated payment processing services for businesses, consumers, and government institutions. Its product offerings include solutions for corporate rewards, prepaid gift cards, general purpose reloadable debit cards, employee incentives, consumer rebates, donor compensation, clinical trials, healthcare reimbursement payments and pharmaceutical payment assistance, and demand deposit accounts accessible with a debit card.

