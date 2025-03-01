Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Raises Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in PayPal were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,787 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,453 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in PayPal by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 29,177 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,490,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in PayPal by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 147,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,553,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $18,445,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PayPal by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 8,157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total value of $176,478.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,145,308.10. This represents a 7.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on PYPL. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on PayPal from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on PayPal from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Barclays upped their price target on PayPal from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.03.

View Our Latest Analysis on PayPal

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $71.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.97 and a 1-year high of $93.66. The company has a market cap of $70.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.44.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. PayPal’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

See Also

