Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $632,000 Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust trimmed its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,924 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Weil Company Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 34,580 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,371,000 after acquiring an additional 8,222 shares during the last quarter. Maia Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 18,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 7,596 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario grew its holdings in Starbucks by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 37,584 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,664,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aljian Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aljian Capital Management LLC now owns 30,422 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 9,936 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Trading Up 1.2 %

SBUX opened at $115.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.49. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $71.55 and a 1-year high of $116.09. The company has a market cap of $131.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 44.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective (down from $84.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Starbucks

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.