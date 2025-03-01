Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $318,000 Stake in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust decreased its position in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,632 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 731 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFSC. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 55.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,317 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 3,691 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 46.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 0.8% in the third quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 218,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,225,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 6.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,339 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services during the third quarter worth $209,000. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on EFSC. DA Davidson upped their target price on Enterprise Financial Services from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up from $68.00) on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

Enterprise Financial Services Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ EFSC opened at $59.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a fifty-two week low of $37.28 and a fifty-two week high of $63.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.99.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 10.94%. Equities analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Financial Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 23.97%.

About Enterprise Financial Services

(Free Report)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico. It provides checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.