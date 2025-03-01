Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Grows Stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,671 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Shell were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shell by 930.2% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in Shell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in Shell during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Shell during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Shell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group upgraded Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Shell from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded Shell from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $66.50 to $79.80 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Shell from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.11.

Shell Stock Up 0.2 %

SHEL opened at $67.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.54. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $60.15 and a 12 month high of $74.61.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The energy company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.54). Shell had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 12.75%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shell Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.716 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 56.97%.

About Shell

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.