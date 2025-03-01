Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Acquires 171 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $181.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Grand Canyon Education news, CTO Dilek Marsh sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.07, for a total transaction of $249,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 21,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,516,366.18. The trade was a 6.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ LOPE opened at $179.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.85. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.74. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.17 and a 12-month high of $192.18.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $292.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.62 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 30.67%. On average, equities analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

Further Reading

