Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Short Interest Update

Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 67.1% from the January 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Pan Pacific International Stock Down 0.7 %

Pan Pacific International stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.46. 32,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,306. Pan Pacific International has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $29.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.95.

Get Pan Pacific International alerts:

About Pan Pacific International

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Pan Pacific International Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail stores. The company operates discount stores under the Don Quijote, MEGA Don Quijote, and MEGA Don Quijote UNY, and Nagasakiya names; and general merchandise stores under the Apita and Piago names. It is also involved in leasing space management; tenant leasing; real estate development; general wholesale; provision of logistic services and internet services; and development and procurement of products and control of production.

Receive News & Ratings for Pan Pacific International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan Pacific International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.