Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Short Interest Update

Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 67.1% from the January 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Pan Pacific International Stock Down 0.7 %
Pan Pacific International stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.46. 32,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,306. Pan Pacific International has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $29.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.95.
About Pan Pacific International
