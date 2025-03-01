Palmer Square Capital BDC (NYSE:PSBD) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. (NYSE:PSBD – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. 20,702 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 21,469 shares.The stock last traded at $15.35 and had previously closed at $15.42.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.35%. Palmer Square Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.30%.

Palmer Square Capital BDC Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $502.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.90.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Palmer Square Capital BDC by 995.9% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC by 271.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 5,482 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 31,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Palmer Square Capital BDC by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 10,457 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Palmer Square Capital BDC by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 104,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 18,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.52% of the company’s stock.

Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company which primarily lends to and invests in corporate debt securities, including small to large private U.S. companies and has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc is based in MISSION WOODS, Kan.

