Palmer Square Capital BDC (NYSE:PSBD) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. (NYSE:PSBD – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. 20,702 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 21,469 shares.The stock last traded at $15.35 and had previously closed at $15.42.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.35%. Palmer Square Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.30%.
Palmer Square Capital BDC Trading Down 0.1 %
The stock has a market cap of $502.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.90.
Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company which primarily lends to and invests in corporate debt securities, including small to large private U.S. companies and has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc is based in MISSION WOODS, Kan.
