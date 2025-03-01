Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF (BATS:PSMD) Stock Position Reduced by Anfield Capital Management LLC

Anfield Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF (BATS:PSMD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.07% of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

BATS PSMD opened at $29.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.97 million, a P/E ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.94.

The Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF (PSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSMD was launched on Dec 22, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

