PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Stock Position Raised by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,193,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,292 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.99% of PACCAR worth $540,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Madrona Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 9,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 19,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PCAR shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on PACCAR from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on PACCAR from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of PACCAR in a report on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America raised PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $121.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at PACCAR

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 25,200 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.98, for a total value of $2,796,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,876,196.42. The trade was a 10.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total value of $224,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,129.15. The trade was a 26.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 165,547 shares of company stock worth $18,261,908. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PACCAR Price Performance

PACCAR stock opened at $107.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.39. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $90.04 and a one year high of $125.50. The company has a market capitalization of $56.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.92.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). PACCAR had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.53%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $3.00 dividend. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 16.69%.

About PACCAR

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.