PAAS FY2026 EPS Estimate Boosted by National Bank Financial

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pan American Silver in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 25th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the basic materials company will earn $1.68 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.56. The consensus estimate for Pan American Silver’s current full-year earnings is $1.26 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Pan American Silver’s FY2027 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $815.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $805.20 million.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on Pan American Silver from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their price target on Pan American Silver from $28.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pan American Silver has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.08.

Shares of NYSE PAAS opened at $23.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Pan American Silver has a 12-month low of $12.19 and a 12-month high of $26.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.42 and a beta of 1.28.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Pan American Silver by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 5,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pan American Silver by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 30,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

