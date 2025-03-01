Ozop Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OZSC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ozop Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OZSC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 685,900 shares, an increase of 311.5% from the January 31st total of 166,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,654,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Ozop Energy Solutions Stock Performance

Ozop Energy Solutions stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.00. 34,737,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,494,410. Ozop Energy Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.00.

Get Ozop Energy Solutions alerts:

Ozop Energy Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Ozop Energy Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes renewable energy products in the United States. The company distributes components and equipment for residential and commercial solar PV systems, as well as onsite battery storage and power generation; and sells solar panels to distributors and installation companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Ozop Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ozop Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.