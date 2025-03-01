Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02, Zacks reports. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 14.60% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Owens & Minor updated its FY25 guidance to $1.60-1.85 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 1.600-1.850 EPS.
Shares of OMI stock opened at $9.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.51 and a 200 day moving average of $13.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $736.78 million, a P/E ratio of -14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.48. Owens & Minor has a twelve month low of $6.07 and a twelve month high of $28.35.
Owens & Minor declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, February 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 13.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
Owens & Minor, Inc is a healthcare solutions company, which engages in the product manufacturing and delivery, home health supply, and perioperative services to support care through the hospital and into the home. It operates through the Products and Healthcare Services, and Patient Direct segments.
