Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02, Zacks reports. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 14.60% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Owens & Minor updated its FY25 guidance to $1.60-1.85 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 1.600-1.850 EPS.

Owens & Minor Stock Up 38.7 %

Shares of OMI stock opened at $9.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.51 and a 200 day moving average of $13.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $736.78 million, a P/E ratio of -14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.48. Owens & Minor has a twelve month low of $6.07 and a twelve month high of $28.35.

Owens & Minor declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, February 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 13.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

OMI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $21.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Owens & Minor from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.92.

Owens & Minor, Inc is a healthcare solutions company, which engages in the product manufacturing and delivery, home health supply, and perioperative services to support care through the hospital and into the home. It operates through the Products and Healthcare Services, and Patient Direct segments.

