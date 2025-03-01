Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 600 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Old Republic International by 162.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 610,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,612,000 after purchasing an additional 377,605 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Old Republic International during the third quarter valued at about $7,965,000. Orca Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Old Republic International during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,209,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Old Republic International by 39.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 454,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,209,000 after purchasing an additional 128,896 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Old Republic International by 51.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 272,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,665,000 after purchasing an additional 92,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Price Performance

Shares of Old Republic International stock opened at $38.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.02. Old Republic International Co. has a 52 week low of $28.59 and a 52 week high of $39.27. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Old Republic International Increases Dividend

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.19. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 10.36%. As a group, analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is an increase from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is presently 40.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 9,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $333,983.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,760.60. The trade was a 21.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Lange sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $40,142.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,679 shares in the company, valued at $1,267,864.24. This represents a 3.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Profile

(Free Report)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Further Reading

