Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Stock Holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 464 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $1,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the third quarter worth $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 9,614.3% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in CubeSmart in the third quarter valued at $59,000. 97.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on CUBE shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $57.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CubeSmart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.18.

CubeSmart Stock Performance

Shares of CUBE stock opened at $41.28 on Friday. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $39.80 and a 12 month high of $55.14. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.04.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $231.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.54 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 37.79% and a return on equity of 14.33%. On average, equities analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CubeSmart Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 117.51%.

CubeSmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.