Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.77 Million Stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,889 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Paylocity during the third quarter worth $39,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Paylocity by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 149.2% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 384 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the third quarter worth $82,000. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on PCTY. Barclays increased their target price on Paylocity from $214.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Paylocity from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho upgraded Paylocity from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. JMP Securities increased their target price on Paylocity from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Paylocity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $214.00 to $231.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.25.

Paylocity Price Performance

Shares of PCTY opened at $204.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $129.94 and a 1 year high of $223.80. The stock has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $203.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.00.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.60). Paylocity had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 14.76%. On average, equities analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Paylocity

In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.59, for a total transaction of $604,911.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,945,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,865,903,255.85. This trade represents a 0.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.40, for a total value of $534,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,890,010. This represents a 5.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,349 shares of company stock valued at $14,121,177 over the last 90 days. 21.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers payroll software solution for global payroll, expense management, tax services, on demand payment, and garnishment managed services; and time and labor management software for time and attendance, scheduling, and time collection.

Further Reading

