Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.65 Million Holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 578 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 25,162 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,324 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 452 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up from $86.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of SEI Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

SEI Investments Stock Performance

Shares of SEIC stock opened at $80.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.83 and its 200-day moving average is $77.09. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.98. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $62.38 and a 52-week high of $87.25.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.02). SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 25.51%. Sell-side analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.46. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at SEI Investments

In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 52,042 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $4,435,539.66. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,232,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $616,461,942.06. This represents a 0.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 171,194 shares of company stock valued at $14,579,872 in the last three months. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SEI Investments Company Profile

(Free Report)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

