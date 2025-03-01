Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.21 and traded as high as $4.05. Optical Cable shares last traded at $4.04, with a volume of 21,703 shares trading hands.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Optical Cable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.
Optical Cable Trading Down 1.2 %
Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Optical Cable had a negative net margin of 6.31% and a negative return on equity of 19.50%.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Optical Cable stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.12% of Optical Cable as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 13.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Optical Cable Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of fiber optic and copper data communications cabling and connectivity solutions primarily for the enterprise market in the United States and internationally. The company provides fiber optic and hybrid cables for high bandwidth transmission of data, video, and voice communications; and copper datacom cables, including unshielded and shielded twisted pair constructions.
